Kingston Eastern Robber Charged

The accused robber who was arrested on the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway last week has been charged.

He is 19-year-old Kassa Walker, a mechanic of Providence Pen Lane, Kingston 5. Detectives have charged him with Illegal Possession of Firearm, Shooting with Intent and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

Reports are that at about 12:10 p.m., on Friday, July 29, a police team was on patrol when they received information about robberies in the Rockfort area. The team went to make checks and upon reaching a section of the Sir Florizel Glasspole Highway, they saw four men on two motorcycles fitting the description of the robbers. The police signalled the drivers to stop, however, the men pulled firearms and opened gunfire at police, who returned gunfire.

One of the motorcycles crashed and Kassa ran while another other man fell to the ground. A .38 Smith and Wesson Revolver loaded with four .38 cartridges was found beside the injured man. Kassa was apprehended and both men were transported to the hospital. Kassa was admitted under

police supervision. The other man was pronounced dead.

Kassa was charged on Tuesday, August 2 after an interview. His court date is being finalised.

The search continues for two other suspects who escaped.