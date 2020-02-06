Kingston East Police List Two Men as Persons of Interest

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): The Kingston East Police have listed two men as Persons of Interest, in connection with a number of ongoing investigations that are taking place within the Division.

The men have been identified as Ryan Thompson of Mountain View Avenue, Kingston 3, and Michael Ewan, of Sirgany Drive and Goodwich Lane, Kingston 3.

Investigators say they are advising both men to turn themselves over to the Elletson Road Criminal Investigation Branch by 6:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8.

The police are asking anyone with information to the whereabouts of either Thompson or Ewan, to contact the Elletson Road police at 876-928-1261, Police Emergency 119, Crime Stop 311, or the nearest police station.