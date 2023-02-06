Kingston East Police Charge Man for Robbery

Twenty-one-year-old Javante Reynolds, Labourer of Torrington Park, Kingston 5 was charged with Robbery With Aggravation and Wounding with Intent following an incident which occurred along Preston Road, in the Kingston 2 area on Monday, January 30.
Reports are that Reynolds attacked a delivery man with a cutting implement, whilst he waited at a customer’s gate to make a delivery. He robbed him of his Blue Matte 2022 Zamco motorcycle and drove it away.
Whilst being assisted to the police station, the man saw Reynolds with his motorcycle and contacted the police. A team quickly responded and Reynolds was arrested and subsequently charged.
His court date is being arranged.