Kingston Contractor Killed in Fatal Crash

55-year-old Oniel Henry, a contractor of Wrights Crescent, Kingston 20, was killed in a traffic accident that occurred along a section of the PJ Patterson Highway, St Catherine, on Friday, June 4.

Reports from the Ferry Police are that about 2:55 pm, Henry was driving a Toyota Townace motor truck towards Old Harbour, when he reportedly came upon a thick blanket of smoke and slowed down, when a Toyota Vitz motor car slammed into the rear of his vehicle.

Henry alighted from his vehicle to retrieve a ladder which fell from the roof of his bus, when he was hit by the driver of a Hyundai Tucson motor car, which sped through the smoke.

Henry was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The drivers of the Toyota Vitz, and the Hyundai motor car were both warned for prosecution.