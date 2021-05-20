Kingston Central Police List Three of the Parish’s Most Wanted Men

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Detectives attached to the Central Police department have listed three men as wanted for several serious crimes being committed within the division.

The men have been identified as 27-year-old Shanrick Nugent, otherwise called ‘Dan Dan’ whose last known address was fleet Street , Kingston, 29-year-old Ramone Coke, otherwise called ‘Chullups’, whose last known address was Foster Lane, Kingston, and 28-year-old Everton McDonald, otherwise called ‘ever’, whose last known address was easy Street in Kingston.

Nugent is wanted for the 2014 murder of a man along Fleet Street, while Coke is wanted in connection with a case of shooting with intent, and McDonald wanted for 2020 murder of a man along George Lane, Kingston.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shanrick Nugent, Romone Coke and Everton McDonald, are being asked to contact the Central Police at 876-922-5076, Crime stop 311, or the nearest police station.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....