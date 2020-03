Jamaica News: Scotiabank has closed its New Kingston Branch after it came to light that one of the two confirmed local COVID-19 patients visited the location and was in contact with some staff members.

Scotiabank says as a precaution, staff members who came in contact with the person have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The COVID-19 patient arrived in Jamaica from the United Kingdom on March 4 and turned up at the hospital on Monday, March 9 after presenting with respiratory symptoms.

Representatives from Scotiabank say they are working with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to have staff members tested and ensure that all appropriate protocols are observed.

The branch will be professionally cleaned and disinfected and will not reopen until it believes it is safe to do so.