Kingston-based BPO Ordered Closed After Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19

The government may have to rethink the hints they were giving that call centres could be hopeful of a whole-scale reopening after a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm has been ordered shut by public health authorities in the wake of a positive case.

It is being reported that an employee of the New Kingston-based Centerfield Media tested positive for the new coronavirus on Sunday.

This has the forced the health authorises to commence a series of contact tracing which has led to sources of employees and family members being amongst the persons.