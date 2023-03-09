KINGSTON 2 MAN CHARGED FOR ASSAULT AT COMMON-LAW

March 07, 2023- Thirty-one-year-old Leon Lipscombe of St. Georges Road, Kingston 2 was
arrested and charged for Assault at Common-Law following an incident on Trigger Road,
Kingston 2 on Monday, January 30.
Reports are that about 3:45 a.m., police responded to an attempted robbery in the area; however
the culprit was not seen. Shortly after, the police were again alerted, and the accused was seen
hiding in bushes to the rear of the premises.
The accused then pulled a knife and advanced in the direction of the police when he was shot.
Lipscombe was assisted to hospital where he was admitted for treatment.
He was charged on Monday, March 6.
His court date is being finalised.