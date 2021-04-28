Kim Kardashian’s Recent Posts Have Fans Convinced She’s Dating Van Jones Again

With Kim Kardashian moving forward with her divorce from Kanye West, fans are now focused on who she might date next. While West reportedly wants to romance “an artist” the next time around, many on social media are circling back to CNN personality Van Jones for Kardashian because of her continuing interest in pursuing her law degree.

The rumors about the two originated in early January amid the Kardashian/West split, but their friendship goes back to 2018 when they were keynote speakers at Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit. Jones also had the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star on his show to talk about her work with prison reform. Beyond the fact that both of them are currently single, we have no evidence that they have dated in the past — but what about now?