Kim Kardashian West Releases Statement on Kanye’s Mental Health

For the last two nights, Kanye West has tweeted and deleted numerous messages about his mental health and his family.

The deleted tweets followed West’s South Carolina campaign event during which he screamed and cried while discussing abortion. Kim Kardashian West has now released a statement about her husband on her Instagram Stories today.

Kim Kardashian West began, “As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand.”

Over the last few years, Kanye West has spoken publicly about having bipolar disorder. The cover of 2018’s ye includes the message, “I hate being Bi-Polar its awesome,” and he also calls bipolar disorder as his “superpower” on the ye song “Yikes.” He also said plainly to Donald Trump at a 2018 White House visit, “I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.”

In a 2018 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, West discussed bipolar disorder and said, “I think it’s important for us to have conversations about—you know—open conversations about mental health.” In addition, he touched on the diagnosis in interviews with The New York Times and Forbes.

