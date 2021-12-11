Kim Kardashian West files to be legally single

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has filed legal papers to be single.

If approved by a judge, the court documents submitted Friday and first reported on by TMZ would mean she’s no longer married, though issues of child custody and property would still have to be settled. She would also lose the last name West.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star is being represented by attorney Laura Wasser, who arranged similar severances for celebrities Kelly Clarkson and Dr. Dre, according to the gossip site.

West’s husband, rapper Kanye West, has pushed to keep the marriage in tact.

The reality TV star and influencer became a billionaire in 2021, Forbes reports.

The pair married in 2014. They have four children.