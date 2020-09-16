Kim Kardashian to boycott Facebook, Instagram accounts

Kim Kardashian West is joining other celebrities to freeze her Facebook and Instagram accounts on Wednesday, in a campaign urging the world’s biggest social media company to curb the spread of hate and propaganda.

In expressing support for the “Stop Hate for Profit” campaign against Facebook, Kardashian West wrote that “Misinformation shared on social media has a serious impact on the US elections and undermines the country’s democracy.”

Actors including Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lawrence and Sacha Baron Cohen also tweeted on Tuesday, calling on Facebook to do more.

The campaign, launched by civil rights groups this summer, won the support of hundreds of major companies in an advertising boycott of the social media giant in July, although it had little impact on Facebook’s bottom line.

This week, organizers encouraged users to post about the harm Facebook is causing and “freeze” their use of Facebook-owned Instagram for 24 hours on Wednesday.

The embrace of that call by Kardashian West, a businesswoman and reality TV star with one of the top 10 biggest Instagram followings worldwide, threatens a fresh blow to Facebook’s image and careful management of its relationships with celebrities.

2020 Break out artist on the rise

