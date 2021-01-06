Kim Kardashian & Kanye West getting a divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly over.

Multiple sources say “divorce is imminent” for the Hollywood couple, with Kardashian hiring divorce attorney to the stars, Laura Wasser.

“They are keeping it low-key but they are done,” says a source. “Kim has hired Laura Wasser and they are in settlement talks.”

Kim hasn’t been seen wearing her wedding ring, and Kanye remained at his $14 million Wyoming ranch over the holidays instead of spending it with the Kardashian family, who drew criticism for their extravagant celebrations.

Sources say that while Kim has done much in the past to protect and help Kanye deal with his mental health struggles, “Now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot.