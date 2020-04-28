Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin team with Carine Roitfeld for virtual fashion show

Fashion fans can now get their fix virtually.

Carine Roitfeld is retooling her CR Runway fashion show in the time of the coronavirus pandemic, and will hold a special digital catwalk extravaganza on May 1 with the help of numerous celebrities and models.

Hosted by Derek Blasberg, the second annual fashion show — officially dubbed “Fashion Unites” — will feature runway walks and words from many of fashion’s elite, including Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin, Karlie Kloss, Alessandra Ambrosio, Ashley Graham, Adriana Lima, Halima Aden, Virgil Abloh, Diane von Fürstenberg, Alexander Wang, Irina Shayk and more.

Due to social distancing, the entire show will be self-filmed. Models will wear looks from their own personal wardrobes, which Roitfeld styled remotely.

The aim is to “offer a moment of creative inspiration and uplifting entertainment for everyone doing their part by staying home,” according to a press release. The show will also raise awareness for research efforts led by the amfAR Fund to Fight COVID-19.

Roitfeld previously staged a CR Runway fashion show in Florence last June, with models including Irina Shayk, Bella Hadid, Karolina Kurkova, Stella Maxwell and more wearing styles curated from Luisa Via Roma.

The 30-minute event will stream on YouTube at 4 p.m. EST on Friday, with more info at CRRunwayXamfAR.org.

Source: Page Six