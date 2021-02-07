‘Killy Killy’ Wanted for Murder in Niagara

Four Shot to Death in Maxfield Avenue Area
The Spring Mount police are now in search of a man who reportedly shot and killed another male, in Niagara community, in St James, on Friday night.
The accused who has been identified so far only as ‘ Killy Killy’, is being sought for the shooting death of 35-year-old Marvin Holness, a farmer also of Niagara.
Reports by the police are that about 9; 00 pm, on Friday, Holness was among a group of other persons at a bar in the community when an argument developed between him and the accused known as ‘Killy Killy’.
The argument developed in a physical confrontation when the accused brandished a handgun and opened fire, hitting Holness multiple times before making his escape from the scene.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, Holiness was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

