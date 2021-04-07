‘Killy Killy’ charged with Murder in St James

The St James police have arrested and charged 34-year-old Fabian Morris, otherwise called ‘Killy Killy’, with murder, following an incident which occurred at Niagra Square, in St James, on Friday, February 5.

Morris has been charged with the murder of 35-year-old Marvin Holness, a farmer also of Niagara, in the parish.

Reports by the police are that about 9:30 pm, Morris and Holness were among a group of patrons at a bar in the community, when an argument developed between the two.

It is further reported that Morris brandished a firearm and opened fire, hitting Holness to his upper body, and later fled the scene.

The incident was reported to the police, and a manhunt was launched for Morris. He was apprehended at a section of the community on Monday, April 5, and slapped with murder charges yesterday.