‘Killy Killy’ charged with Murder in St James

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The St James police have arrested and charged 34-year-old  Fabian Morris, otherwise called ‘Killy Killy’, with murder, following an incident which occurred at Niagra Square, in St James, on Friday, February 5.

Morris has been charged with the murder of 35-year-old Marvin Holness, a farmer also of Niagara, in the parish.

Reports by the police are that about 9:30 pm, Morris and Holness were among a group of patrons at a bar in the community, when an argument developed between the two.

It is further reported that Morris brandished a firearm and opened fire, hitting Holness to his upper body, and later fled the scene.

The incident was reported to the police, and a manhunt was launched for  Morris. He was apprehended at a section of the community on Monday, April 5, and slapped with murder charges yesterday.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....