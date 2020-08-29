Killed in St Mary hit-and run

Police are seeking help to find the motorist who hit and killed a man in St Mary, Friday

and did not stop.

Dead is fifty-nine-year-old Leroy Barrett, otherwise ‘Ninja’, a painter of Port Maria Housing

Scheme, in the parish.

Reports from the Port Maria Police are that about 11:25 p.m., August 28 Barrett was

travelling along the Galina main road in the parish when he was hit by a motorcar that failed

to stop. The Police were alerted and he was transported to hospital where he was pronounced

dead.

Anyone with information that can assist the Police with their investigations is being asked to

contact the Port Maria Police at 876- 994-2223, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at

311 or the nearest Police Station.