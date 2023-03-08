Kidnappers Charged Following Million Dollar Heist

Two men were arrested and charged for Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Kidnapping and Robbery with Aggravation following an incident along East Road, Kingston 12 on Thursday, February 23.
Charged are 28-year-old Anthony Williams, otherwise called ‘Shane’, a butcher of Bond Street, Denham Town, Kingston 14 and 29-year-old Nacarie Brown, otherwise called ‘Dadda’, of Bond Street, Denham Town in the parish.
Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 8:00 p.m., the complainant was driving an International motor truck when Williams and Brown who were travelling in a Honda Accord motorcar, informed him that his truck had an oil leak. The complainant pulled off the road to make checks; when he was accosted by the group of men who subsequently commandeered his truck.
The complainant was tied up, robbed and taken to East Road in the parish, where the accused along with other men robbed him of approximately 600 Nutramix feeds valued over JMD 1.6 million.
Williams was apprehended the same day by members of a security team. On Friday, February 24 about 1:25 p.m., the police conducted an intelligence led operation on Bond Street, Kingston 14 where Brown was seen offloading Nutramix feeds from a bus. He was subsequently apprehended and the bus seized. Both men were charged and a Question and Answer session conducted in the presence of their attorneys.
Their court dates are being finalised.