Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson threaten to sue woman over paternity claim

Khloé Kardashian is taking a hard stance over ex Tristan Thompson.

After responding to rumors she’s pregnant again with Thompson’s baby, the 35-year-old reality star sent a cease and desist letter to a woman claiming to have a child with Thompson, E! News reported.

The former couple’s attorney, Marty Singer, asked Kimberly Alexander to “immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications” after she claimed in alleged text messages that the Cleveland Cavaliers player is the father of her baby.

Paperwork purporting to be from a lab that specializes in DNA testing services surfaced online and suggested Thompson, 29, took a paternity test in Jan. 2020. In the cease and desist letter, obtained by the entertainment outlet, Singer confirmed Thompson took the test and received a negative result.

Alexander requested Thompson take a second test, which Singer said he agreed to take as long as an AABB-accredited lab perform the test. Singer also alleges Alexander was “fired” from attorney Lisa Bloom’s firm after they determined they could not “resolve” her claims.

“I did previously represent her,” Bloom confirmed to Page Six on Thursday, “and I wish her the best.”

Singer continued to blast Alexander, claiming she’s looking for notoriety.

“It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame,” the letter reads. “My clients will not tolerate your despicable conduct.”

“It has been proven that Mr. Thompson is not the father of your child and we demand that you stop claiming that he is, and that he and Ms. Kardashian somehow falsified the paternity test results,” the letter continues. “It is defamatory per se to falsely assert that someone is a deadbeat dad who allegedly does not support his children, and to falsely accuse my clients of faking paternity test results.”

Thompson and Kardashian share 2-year-old daughter True Thompson. He also shares son Prince, 3, with ex Jordan Craig.

Singer is demanding Alexander delete all social media posts and cease posting anything about Kardashian or Thompson.

“This is an extremely serious matter,” the letter ends. “If you disregard this letter’s demands, you do so at your peril since you will soon find yourself in court facing multi-million-dollar claims while attempting to defend your indefensible misconduct.”

Singer did not immediately return a request for comment.

Source: Page Six