Khloé Kardashian makes ‘face transplant’ quip over criticism of her looks

Khloé Kardashian is defending herself after shocking fans last week with a nearly unrecognizable new look.

On a new photo posted Thursday, one fan snipped at the reality star, “Why do you look so different in all your photos?” — prompting Kardashian to shoot back, “from my weekly face transplants clearly.”

Last week, the 35-year-old shared photos of her new dye job on social media in which she also looked considerably slimmer and bronzed, alongside the caption: “Location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn .”

The photos were immediately met with disbelief.

One fan tweeted: “Who is khloe kardashian trying to fool?,” while another commented, “Idk if Khloe Kardashian used a surgeon or an app for this new face but either way I want in.”

But Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson, who is the father of her 2-year-old daughter True, appreciated the pics — as did a number of her celebrity friends who commented with positive messages.

“Baddie ,” Thompson, 29, wrote in the comments. “P.S I’m all for the caption .”

Source: Page Six