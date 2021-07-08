Khanice Jackson’s Killer Remanded, Court Orders Medical Attention

After appearing before Justice Vinette Graham-Allen in the Home Circuit Court via Zoom today, the St Catherine mechanic, who allegedly confessed to murdering 20-year-old accounting clerk Khanice Jackson, was further remanded in custody and an order was made for him to be taken to a doctor for urgent medical attention.

The acting Supreme Court registrar was also ordered to write to the superintendent in charge of the police station where Fowler is being held to inform him of the ruling, as well as, to submit the medical diary to the court next Tuesday.

Althea Freeman, one of Fowler’s attorneys, informed the court that her client, who was in critical condition, required immediate medical assistance. The judge granted the request.

Meanwhile, the prosecution submitted seven statements and the post mortem report today, while the court heard that two forensic reports are outstanding.

Justice Vinette Graham-Allen ordered that the submitted documents must be disclosed to the defence by July 30.

In addition, an order was issued requiring the submission and disclosure of all other remaining documents by the next case mention date, scheduled for November 25.

Jackson, a resident of Independence City in Portmore, St Catherine, went missing on March 24 after leaving home for work.

Her body was discovered two days later at the Portmore Fishing Village in St Catherine.

Fowler was arrested shortly after and still remains remanded in police custody.