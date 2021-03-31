Khanice and her killer were not intimate — Police

Suspect in khanice Murder Called her Sister and Admits Altercation with Jackson… Listen Voicenote
Police say on the morning Khanice Jackson was murdered she was lured to the home of 50-year-old Fowler who police say killed her. Robert Fowler o/c Backra, was charged with murder this afternoon after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney Lynden Wellesley.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey says Ms Jackson was killed on the very morning she disappeared. He says the two did not have an intimate relationship but he used to give her a ride to work.  It is believed Ms Jackson was killed and then her killer went to work and returned in the evening to dispose of the body.

DCP Bailey gave several details about the investigations. Listen:

 

