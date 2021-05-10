Khaled Khaled tops Billboard

DJ Khaled nets his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart as Khaled Khaled debuts atop the list.

The 14-track album was released on April 30 via We the Best/Epic Records and features a galaxy of guest stars, ranging from Drake and Jay-Z to Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber.

Khaled Khaled starts with 93,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 6, according to MRC Data.

Khaled Khaled follows DJ Khaled’s previous leaders, Grateful (in 2017) and Major Key (2016), both of which also boasted a bevy of A-list collaborators.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units.