Khaled Khaled tops Billboard

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

DJ Khaled nets his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart as Khaled Khaled debuts atop the list.

The 14-track album was released on April 30 via We the Best/Epic Records and features a galaxy of guest stars, ranging from Drake and Jay-Z to Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber.

Khaled Khaled starts with 93,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending May 6, according to MRC Data.

Khaled Khaled follows DJ Khaled’s previous leaders, Grateful (in 2017) and Major Key (2016), both of which also boasted a bevy of A-list collaborators.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....