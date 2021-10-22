Khago’s wife drops Assault Charges against Him

Reports say his wife, Francine Gayle, made a report to the Police on Sept. 19 when the incident occurred.

Per the Jamaica Star, Khago’s wife voiced her disapproval at the way the entertainer was beating their son, he then turned on her and used a dumbbell to hit her in the forehead causing a wound.

On Wednesday he appeared in the Manchester Parish Court. However, Gayle decided she was no longer pursuing the case and want the charges dropped.

Gayle has since returned to the U.S.

