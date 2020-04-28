KFC, Pizza Hut to Cut Staff

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

KFC and Pizza Hut are to cut staff, as the company that runs them in Jamaica says sales are down by some 50 percent, because of COVID-19

Restaurants of Jamaica (ROJ) runs the two fast food companies in Jamaica and says these are challenging times but worse may be ahead. CEO Mark Myers says that it is with a “very heavy heart” that he has to announce the upcoming staff cuts, due to the “unexpected prolonging “ of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a social media post, he did not say how many people would be laid off but told the company’s customers and staff “we will have to do some layoffs.”

Mr. Myers says, in the last few weeks the number of customers in the restaurants has gone down by about half and revenues have declined. ROJ is, therefore, cutting expenses in all areas.

He said the company will have consultations next week, apparently ahead of announcements of details of the cuts.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....