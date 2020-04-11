KFC makes Covid-19 Telethon a ‘Big Deal’ with $2 million pledge

Restaurants of Jamaica, through its top brand KFC has stepped up to the plate to assist in Jamaica’s Covid-19 fight.

The food giant is the first corporate entity to pledge support for the “Together We Stand: Covid-19 Telethon” being staged on Sunday, April 12.

The Telethon, which will see performances by some of Jamaica’s biggest music stars, aims to raise US$10.5 million to purchase personal protective equipment for the country’s frontline healthcare workers.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Honourable Olivia Grange, who is leading the charge expressed gratitude to KFC, praising the fried chicken giant for embracing a worthy cause.

She said: “I want to thank Restaurants of Jamaica through KFC for stepping up boldly. They have set a great example and I want to encourage other corporate entities to follow suit.

“We are in a crisis and Jamaica’s response to the Covid-19 disease needs all hands on deck. We are leveraging our cultural heritage while seeking to send some cheer and inspiration to our brothers and sisters across the world at the same time. We are in this together and our hearts go out to all who have been affected worldwide,” she said.

Tina Matalon, Marketing Director for Restaurants of Jamaica said: “It is during times like these when, as a nation, we must all come together, supporting our leaders and each other. The Restaurants of Jamaica family salutes all those persons on the frontline battling this virus, who are our true heroes. KFC is committed to doing our part in the fight against COVID-19 and is proud to support and contribute to acquiring the much-needed resources that this incredible telethon initiative seeks to raise. Together we can make a difference for the health of our nation.”

The Telethon, which will run from 3-9 pm will be broadcast in Jamaica on Television Jamaica and will be streamed live on all social media platforms to the world.

The theme song of the Telethon is “Together We Stand”, which is the title track of singer Richie Spice’s forthcoming album.

Among the celebrities scheduled to participate on Sunday are legendary sprinter Usain Bolt, reigning Miss World Toni-Ann Singh, Buju Banton, Koffee, Omi, Julian Marley, Spice, Cat Coore of Third World, Marcia Griffiths, Richie Stephens, Ding Dong, Richie Spice, Chris Martin, Kevin Downswell, Jermaine Edwards, Kukudoo, Lubert Levy, Rondell Positive, Sista Pat, Candy Isaacs, and others.

For more information on the Telethon and how you can donate please visit www.jatogetherwestand.com