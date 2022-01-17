Kevin Thomas Missing, from Kingston

Thirty-one-year-old Kevin Thomas otherwise called ‘Ta-Tan’, of Denham Town, Kingston 14 has been missing since Wednesday, January 12.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that Thomas was last seen in his community and has not been heard from since. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kevin Thomas is being asked to contact the Denham Town   Police at 876-922-6441, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

