Kevin Thomas Missing, from Kingston

Thirty-one-year-old Kevin Thomas of Rema, Kingston has been missing since Wednesday, January 12.

He is of light complexion, has a scar on his face, slim build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7inches) tall.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that Thomas was last seen in his community, and frequents the Coronation Market downtown. His mode of dress at the time of his disappearance is unknown. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kevin Thomas is being asked to contact the Denham Town Police at (876) 922-6442, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.