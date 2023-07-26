Kevin Spacey acquitted of all 9 sexual offense charges in London trial

Kevin Spacey broke down in tears after a London jury found him not guilty of committing sex offenses against four men.
The two-time Oscar winner was acquitted of nine charges — including sexual assault and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity — in court on Wednesday, which also marked his 64th birthday.
He faced the possibility of life in prison if found guilty of the crimes.
After leaving court, a still-emotional Spacey addressed a throng of media, stating: “I imagine that many of you can understand that there’s a lot for me to process after what has just happened today. I am humbled by the outcome.”
The charges pertained to sex offense allegations that plaintiffs claimed took place between 2004 and 2013, while the star of acclaimed films such as “The Usual Suspects” and “Seven” served as artistic director at London’s historic Old Vic theater.
Spacey pleaded not guilty to all nine charges, saying any encounters with the men would have been consensual.
He said he was promiscuous and a “big flirt” who had “casual, indiscriminate sexual encounters.”
Spacey’s lawyer, Patrick Gibbs, vociferously defended the star, telling the jury it was not a crime for his client to enjoy casual gay sex “because it’s 2023, not 1823.”
The jury, composed of six men and three women, deliberated for three days after hearing mountains of evidence over the course of the five-week trial.
Three of the accusers claim they were aggressively groped — while the fourth alleged Spacey performed oral sex on him when he was passed out in the star’s London apartment.
The four variously described the actor as a “vile sexual predator,” “slippery” and “atrocious, despicable, disgusting.”
The trial included testimony from Elton John, who appeared as part of Spacey’s defense via video link.
John and his husband, David Furnish, answered questions about Spacey’s attendance at their White Tie and Tiara Ball, an event the couple hosted for over a decade to raise money to fight AIDS.
One of Spacey’s accusers claimed the star aggressively grabbed his crotch while driving to the White Tie and Tiara Ball in either 2004 or 2005 — claims that John countered by telling the court Spacey arrived at the event by private jet.
During the trial, Spacey also implied that the plaintiffs were motivated by money.
Spacey told the court three of the four men had brought civil lawsuits against him, with one allegedly seeking payment of more than £450,000 (UDS $577,400).
The “American Beauty” star — who has been virtually banished from Hollywood following multiple allegations of sexual abuse — sobbed as the not-guilty verdict was handed down.
He mouthed “thank you” to the jury before wiping away tears with a tissue.
Spacey again thanked the jury during his address to the media outside the court, saying he was “enormously grateful” to them “for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully before they reached their decision”.
Spacey’s court victory comes less than a year after he also won a sex abuse case brought against him by actor Anthony Rapp in Manhattan.
Last October, jurors sided with Spacey, finding that Rapp could not conclusively prove his claim that Spacey made an unwanted sexual advance at him back in 1986.
SOURCE: New york post