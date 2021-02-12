Kevin Hart’s Personal Shopper may end up in prison after stealing $1m from the Actor

Kevin Hart’s former personal shopper has been charged with stealing $1million from the US actor.

Dylan Jason Syer has been accused of making unauthorised purchases using Hart’s credit cards between October 2017 and February 2019.

According to court documents, he has been charged with grand larceny, criminal possession, identity theft and scheme to defraud.

If convicted, Syer, from Long Island City in New York, faces up to 25 years in prison. He is due to return to court on February 17.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said the defendant legitimately gained access to the actor’s credit cards, but then allegedly continued to use them to spend “astronomical sums of money”.

Syer is alleged to have bought items including Louis Vuitton bags and Patek Philippe watches, which he posted pictures of on Instagram.

Hart earned $39m from his acting, comedy and sponsorships in 2020, according to Forbes.

Last month, Hart signed an exclusive film deal with Netflix, to star in and produce at least four separate films for the streaming service through his production banner, HartBeat Productions.