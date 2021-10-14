Kenyan World Record Holder Tirop Found Dead

Kenyan world record holder Agnes Tirop has been found stabbed to death at her home in the western town of Iten, with police treating her husband as a suspect.

One of the world’s leading distance runners, and two-time World Athletics Championships bronze medallist, who finished fourth in the Olympic 5,000m final two months ago, was 25.

Last month, Tirop broke the women-only world record for 10km road race clocking 30:01 in Herzogenaurach, Germany. She was also the 2015 world cross-country champion.

A criminal investigation is now underway into her death, with police saying her husband has gone missing.

On Wednesday, crime scene investigators were at the house of Tirop, who police say was reported missing by her father on Tuesday night.