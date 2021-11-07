Kenyan Olympic champion Jepchirchir win New York City Marathon

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir claims yet another crown by winning the 50th running of the New York City Marathon at the World Athletics Elite Platinum Label road race on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Kenyan is the first athlete to pick up Olympic gold and win the famed five-borough race in the same year as she crossed the finishing line in two hours, 22 minutes, and 39 seconds, with compatriot Viola Cheptoo and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh finishing second and third respectively.

For Jepchirchir the event comes three months after her Olympic triumph in Sapporo, where the Kenyan clocked 2:27:20, while three-time Olympic track champion Bekele is back in action six weeks after placing third in the Berlin Marathon.

Sunday’s race went off 13 weeks after the Tokyo Games and capped a chaotic year for the marathon majors after London and Boston were moved from their traditional April dates to October due to the pandemic.