Kenyan Man Accused of Terrorism Jailed for 15 Years

A man accused of engaging in terror activities has been sentenced to serve 15 years behind bars, on his own admission of guilt.

Charles Kibet Rono alias ‘Bashir,’ was sentenced one month after his arrest by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Anti Terror detectives, following an intelligence-led operation in Kilgoris, Narok county, on May 18, 2022.

The accused was sentenced by Kahawa Chief Magistrate Hon Diana Mochache after pleading guilty to two charges of gathering information to commit a terrorist act and being in possession of terrorism materials.

At the time of his arrest, large volumes of terror related literature and extremist propaganda recordings were recovered from the accused, who confessed to planning to go for jihad in either Somalia or the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The DCI expresses gratitude to Hon. Mochache for the punishment imposed on the accused and hopes that it acts as a deterrent to those who have similar thoughts.