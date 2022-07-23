Kenyan Criminals Turn to Witchcraft to Evade Arrest

Criminals in Kenya have resorted to witchcraft and other unorthodox methods, in a bid to evade detection by detectives.

On Monday, detectives based at the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) supported by their Special Services Unit (SSU) counterparts, pounced on a suspect who took off with Sh4 million, from her employer three weeks ago.

According to the police, the suspect identified as Miriam Mwelu, who was accompanied by her partner Timothy Akoi, were found at a renowned witch doctor’s house in Gachie, Kiambu county, where Mwelu had gone to seek protection from arrest.

The detectives found the suspect as she was being immersed in a basin containing blood drawn from a dead fowl, whose features resembled those of a cockerel, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement.

“Upon noticing the detectives, the elderly witch doctor pronounced endless incantations in an attempt to keep them at bay, but that did not deter the sleuths from executing their mission much to the bemusement of Mwelu, who had closed her eyes expecting the sleuths to vanish,” the statement added.

The DCI also tweeted pictures of the paraphernalia that was being used by the witchdoctor.

Among the services offered by the witch doctor as detailed on a long list seen by the detectives was ‘Kutoshikwa na DCI’ attracting a fee of Sh5,000.

Later, the suspect led the detectives to her parents home in Ithanga, Murang’a county, where Sh1.57 million was recovered.

Also recovered was the jewelry stolen from the woman’s employer.

The police have cautioned criminals who have committed crimes not to waste time seeking the services of wizards, to protect them from arrest.

“Detectives rely on actionable intelligence supported forensically through science that cannot be challenged by the dark powers of a witch doctor,” the DCI said.