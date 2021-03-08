Kensington Farmer Murdered at Spring Gardens

The Anchovy police in St James have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a farmer, who was shot and killed by armed men, while walking in the Spring Gardens community, in St James, on Saturday, March 6.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Bryan Coote, otherwise called ‘Tadd’, a farmer of Kensington district, also in St James.

Reports by the police are that about 11:00 am, Coote was walking along a section of the roadway in Spring Gardens, when he was pounced upon by armed men, who shot him multiple times.

Residents in the community who overheard the gunshots summoned the police, and on arrival of the lawmen, Coote was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.