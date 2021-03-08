Kensington Farmer Murdered at Spring Gardens

Breaking news two teenagers got shot in Norwood with high powered weapon
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Anchovy police in St James have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a farmer, who was shot and killed by armed men, while walking in the Spring Gardens community, in St James, on Saturday, March 6.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Bryan Coote, otherwise called ‘Tadd’, a farmer of Kensington district, also in St James.

Reports by the police are that about 11:00 am, Coote was walking along a section of the roadway in Spring Gardens, when he was pounced upon by armed men, who shot him multiple times.

Residents in the community who overheard the gunshots summoned the police, and on arrival of the lawmen, Coote was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....