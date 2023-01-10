Kenneth Scott Missing from Kingston

Kenneth Scott Missing: Sixty-nine-year-old Kenneth Scott otherwise called ‘Gap’ of Midland Drive, Patrick City, Kingston 20has been missing since Monday, January 9.
He is of brown complexion, slim build, and about 175 centimeters (5 feet 9 inches) tall.
Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 6: 15 pm, Scott was last seen along Three Miles in St Andrew wearing a multi-colored shirt, and black and grey striped pants. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kenneth Scott is asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.