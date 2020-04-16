Kenisha Gordon Resigns

Member of Parliament for St Catherine Central Olivia “Babsy” Grange is now stated that she is surprised at last Friday’s resignation letter from her councillor for Spanish Town, Kenisha Gordon.

Gordon, who is now in Canada, will not be returning to the island soon due to the restrictions on passenger flights into Jamaica as of March 24.

Grange also said Gordon was her protégé and someone from whom she was expecting a lot. Gordon, who entered representational politics as Kenisha Allen, won the Spanish Town Division of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation first in 2011 at the age of 23.

She won again with another overwhelming performance in November 2016, defeating her competitor, the People’s National Party’s Dazliene Lawrence, by a massive 1,266 votes to his 86.