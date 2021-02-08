Keneisha Reid allegedly stabbed to death by lover in St Ann

A woman was fatally stabbed, reportedly by her boyfriend, during a domestic dispute in Cascade, St Ann on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Keneisha Reid, a bartender of Frazer district in Cascade. She is believed to have been in her 30s.

Her boyfriend is in police custody, and is expected to be questioned by investigators.

Preliminary reports are that sometime after 11 pm, Reid and her boyfriend, said to be a farmer, had an argument at a premises in the community.

Subsequently, a knife was reportedly used by the man to stab Reid several times.

She was pronounced dead at hospital, while her alleged attacker turned himself over to the police.

When contacted, head of the St Ann police, Superintendent Dwight Powell, said the killing resulted from “a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend… instigated by jealousy”.

Of the eight murders that have been recorded in St Ann so far this year, three have been attributed to domestic-related conflicts.

“We have an issue with domestic-related murders, so we will be pushing a programme from where we sit to treat domestic violence,” Powell indicated.

The programme is to involve the training of persons in conflict resolution and domestic violence intervention.

A counselling centre for the police division is also to be “installed” later this year in Alexandria, St Ann.

“So we are hoping this year we will be able to make a serious inroad in terms of domestic violence across the parish,” Powell added.

LOOP NEWS