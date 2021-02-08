Keneisha Reid allegedly stabbed to death by lover in St Ann

Keneisha Reid allegedly stabbed to death by lover in St Ann
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A woman was fatally stabbed, reportedly by her boyfriend, during a domestic dispute in Cascade, St Ann on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Keneisha Reid, a bartender of Frazer district in Cascade. She is believed to have been in her 30s.

Her boyfriend is in police custody, and is expected to be questioned by investigators.

Preliminary reports are that sometime after 11 pm, Reid and her boyfriend, said to be a farmer, had an argument at a premises in the community.

Subsequently, a knife was reportedly used by the man to stab Reid several times.

She was pronounced dead at hospital, while her alleged attacker turned himself over to the police.

When contacted, head of the St Ann police, Superintendent Dwight Powell, said the killing resulted from “a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend… instigated by jealousy”.

Of the eight murders that have been recorded in St Ann so far this year, three have been attributed to domestic-related conflicts.

“We have an issue with domestic-related murders, so we will be pushing a programme from where we sit to treat domestic violence,” Powell indicated.

The programme is to involve the training of persons in conflict resolution and domestic violence intervention.

A counselling centre for the police division is also to be “installed” later this year in Alexandria, St Ann.

“So we are hoping this year we will be able to make a serious inroad in terms of domestic violence across the parish,” Powell added.

 

LOOP NEWS

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....