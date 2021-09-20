Trending now
Old Harbour Tax Office To Close September 1-3
SRC Recommends Formulas For Product Development
Role Of Municipal Corporations Underscored
Kendall Jenner’s Weekend in Jamaica

American model Kendall Jenner reportedly spent the weekend in Jamaica with her relatively new boyfriend Devin Booker.

Booker is a renowned Phoenix Suns basketball player.

Jenner made the subtle announcement of her presence on the island on Sunday, by posting a bikini picture at a river.

According to travel concierge, Luxury Jamaica, Jenner and Booker are staying at the prestigious Golden Eye villa in St Mary.

Can you guess in which super-exclusive spot she’s staying,” Luxury Jamaica asked in a post which showed the Kardashian sister rocking a two-piece.

Well, we’ll give you a clue: it’s arguably the most luxurious place on the isle to capture Jamaica’s golden sunsets while giving an eye to its magnificent lodging,” added the luxury travel concierge in its post.

It is the first time Jenner, who was seen looking stunning at the Met Gala earlier this week, has made details of her dating life public. It seems Booker is the real deal.

Goldeneye is the original name of novelist Ian Fleming’s estate on Oracabessa bay on the northern coastline of Jamaica.

