Kelly Rowland sets Instagram ablaze with sexy bikini pic

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Kelly Rowland flaunted her rock hard abs with a sexy mirror selfie on Tuesday.

The Destiny’s Child member captioned an Instagram post of her wearing a strapless, black bikini, “It’s not a thirst trap……. I’m just gonna leave this here.”

She also proudly shared her age using the hashtag “#39.”

Rowland’s comments section has been flooded with fire emojis, and Tamar Braxton playfully teased, “Show off.”

In 2015, the “When Love Takes Over” singer revealed she lost 70 pounds that she put on while pregnant with her son Titan.

At the time, she attributed her weight loss to working out with Hollywood trainer Jeanette Jenkins and taking fitness classes at SoulCycle.

Rowland’s fit physique has led her to create a wardrobe collaboration with sportswear brand Fabletics.

 

Source: Page Six

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....