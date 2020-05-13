Kelly Rowland sets Instagram ablaze with sexy bikini pic

Kelly Rowland flaunted her rock hard abs with a sexy mirror selfie on Tuesday.

The Destiny’s Child member captioned an Instagram post of her wearing a strapless, black bikini, “It’s not a thirst trap……. I’m just gonna leave this here.”

She also proudly shared her age using the hashtag “#39.”

Rowland’s comments section has been flooded with fire emojis, and Tamar Braxton playfully teased, “Show off.”

In 2015, the “When Love Takes Over” singer revealed she lost 70 pounds that she put on while pregnant with her son Titan.

At the time, she attributed her weight loss to working out with Hollywood trainer Jeanette Jenkins and taking fitness classes at SoulCycle.

Rowland’s fit physique has led her to create a wardrobe collaboration with sportswear brand Fabletics.

Source: Page Six