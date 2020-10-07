Kelly Rowland pregnant with 2nd child

Singer Kelly Rowland has revealed  the happy news of her second pregnancy on the November cover of Women’s Health Magazine.

Rowland who’s due to give birth later this year, says she hesitated to share the news publicly , especially during a time when the country is facing the coronavirus pandemic and a national reckoning on race.

Further in the article, Rowland, who shares 5-year-old son Titan with husband Tim Weatherspoon, admits she felt an “overwhelming sense of exhaustion” soon after confirming she was expecting. She used her first trimester to rest.

The Destiny’s Child alum admits that she worried that her fans would be disappointed if she would not drop music.

Rowland also says she’s thought a lot about what it’s like to raise two Black children during a time when Black lives are often taken for granted.

