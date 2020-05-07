Kelly Ripa’s son Michael Consuelos not being paid to help out on ‘Live’

Kelly Ripa’s film-student son has been helping out behind the scenes at “Live” while Ripa shoots from home, but he’s not getting paid for it, Page Six has learned.

On Wednesday’s show, Ripa said her oldest child, Michael Conseulos, has “been producing my end of this show. He really is sort of working while he’s finishing because he’s set to graduate from college … I said to him, ‘Well look at you. I mean here you are, you’ve got a job before graduation. That’s got to make you feel good.’ He’s like, ‘Uh, yeah.’”

But an ABC source told Page Six that Conseulos has not actually been hired by the morning show.

“He’s just helping out, he’s not getting paid,” the source said.

Conseulos is studying film at New York University.

Last year, Ripa, 49, came under fire for joking that Conseulos was living in “extreme poverty” in Bushwick, Brooklyn, because he had to pay his own rent. He and his younger siblings, brother Joaquin and sister Lola, grew up in the family’s luxe $20 million Soho pad before they all moved to a $27 million townhouse on the Upper East Side.

Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos and the kids have been quarantining together in New York amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Page Six