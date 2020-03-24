Kelly Faces Several Charges

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): A 20-year-old mechanic has been charged with robbery with aggravation, abduction and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, in connection with an incident which occurred on Hope Road in Kingston on December 27, 2019.

The man, Lornel Kelly, who is from Tavares Gardens, Kingston 19, along with two other men, one who was armed with a gun, forced a woman into the car they occupied.

They reportedly brought her to a location in Hope Pastures where they robbed her of several items.

Kelly was later positively identified during an identification parade and subsequently arrested and charged.