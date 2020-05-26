Keith Allison Missing, from Kingston

Thirty-seven-year-old Keith Allison a taxi operator of Angels Drive, Harbour Heights, Kingston 17 has been missing since Friday, May 22.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Harbour View Police are that that about 6:00 a.m., Allison was seen leaving home wearing a white long-sleeved shirt and black pants. He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Keith Allison is being asked to contact the Harbour View Police at 876- 928-6001, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

