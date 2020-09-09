‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ to end after 14 years

The American television reality show that shot Kim Kardashian and her family to fame is ending in 2021 after 14 years.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” which helped make Kim Kardashian and her siblings Kylie, Kendall, Khloe and Kourtney household names and launched their careers in the fashion and beauty business, will air its last season early next year.

They gave no reasons for the decision, but E! Network said in a statement that it respected “the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” made its debut in 2012 and spawned 12 spinoff series. Audiences have declined in recent years to under 1 million from about 4 million at the height of the show’s fame.

The show chronicled the personal and professional lives of the California family, including Kim Kardashian’s marriage to rapper Kanye West, an armed robbery in Paris, Khloe Kardashian’s split with basketball player Lamar Odom, and the transition of family patriarch Bruce Jenner to Caitlyn Jenner.