Pauline Knight, the wife of former Government Minister and attorney-at-law K.D Knight, passed away on Friday night (August 20), after battling the COVID-19 Virus.

Mrs. Knight had been in intensive care after being brought to a hospital in critical condition.

Mrs. Knight served as a director of the Jamaican Planning Institute for many years, including a period as director-general.

On social media, there has been an outpouring of tributes and condolence messages for the family.