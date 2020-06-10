K’Coneil’s ‘Quarantine And Chill’ A Hit With Fans

Dancehall artistes continue to churn out music during the quarantine and that’s no exception for those who are new and trying to make an impact in the industry. It’s with this in mind that many artistes are releasing music that fans can relate to like upcoming artiste K’Coneil who released a new single, on May 14 called “Quarantine and Chill.”

K’Coneil is a Jamaican born artiste, who migrated to the US to pursue a College Scholarship. Through a press release, he stated that as part of the promotion for the song, he got his fans involved in the video and that he ensured everyone followed social distancing guidelines for the Edwin Escobar Films edited visual.

“The single is called Quarantine and Chill is about being stuck at home with your girl and enjoying each others company physically and mentally. The video captures an array of beautiful females dancing and enjoying themselves while being quarantined, so it’s just one of those song so many people can relate to,” K’Coneil said.

“The song is produced by a few of my friends Keyz and Crooks and I wrote the song myself based on personal experiences living through COVID-19,” he added.

The video features many scantily dressed women performing explicit dance moves, most native to Jamaica. The video seems to be shot in his home and his vocals are smooth as he rides a laid back fusion beat of dancehall with a hint of reggae.

The song is quite catchy and the artiste looks to have a bright future ahead of him in dancehall. Since its debut on YouTube the video has received more than 700, 000 views which is no small feat for an artiste who is trying to break into the genre.

K’Coneil, also said through his press release that he grew up just four miles from Montego Bay which he described as a “small poverty-ridden area of Jamaica.”

“Back home the music is all about Dancehall, Reggae and Gospel. There’s lots of young talented singers aiming to be a big star one day just like myself, but I’m from a singing family so I have been in music since birth. When I started recording in 2010 I fell in love with making music and it’s been a journey since,” K’Coneil said.

The young artiste shared that he is already used to being on the road performing and making appearances on popular US radio shows like Hot 97 and Jams 99. With quarantine laws in effect in the US, he said that he is still trying to find a way to satisfy his fans on the road.

“Despite being unable to travel and perform for my fans, I’m committed to continuing to release new music to keep everyone engaged in the meantime! Stay tuned for new music and videos. To your Success!”

The video is well done and based on the number of views and positive comments its received K’Coneil is looking at a bright future in music.

Watch the video for Quarantine and Chill below.

Source: Dancehallmag