KC quarter-miler sign to University of Maryland

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Kingston College (KC) Kobe Simpson will be attending the University of Maryland this autumn. Simpson, formerly of Manchester High School a quarter-miler specialist who was six in the 400 meters final at eh 2019 edition of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships.

The quarter-miller and the North Street-based team was heading into their defence of Champs title before the coronavirus pandemic cancelled the event in March.

Simpson, secured a scholarship to The University of Maryland, will join former KC athletes Dashawn Morris, the 2018 Champs Class One 400m champion, and half-miler Colin Rowe, who are both in their second year.

Simpson’s who turned 19 in February of this year scholarship came despite limited funding and other resources for new recruits at this time.

 

By: News Reporter

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....