KC Defeat JC to Win the Manning Cup Crown

Kingston College (KC) is the 2021-2022 ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup title by dethroning reigning Jamaica College (JC) 5-4 on penalties in the final at the Stadium East Field on Saturday.

The teams played to an exciting 1-1 draw in regulation time and were locked at 4-4 after the allotted five penalty kicks per team.

Christopher Pearson gave KC the lead in the 29th minute before Duncan McKenzie pulled JC level two minutes before the halftime interval. KC will now face Garvey Maceo for the all-island Olivier Shield title next week Saturday.

