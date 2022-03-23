Kazakhstan’s Nijat Rahimov Stripped of Rio 2016 Olympic Gold Medal and Banned

Kazakhstan’s Nijat Rahimov has been stripped of his 2016 Rio Olympics weightlifting gold medal and banned for eight years for a doping offence.

Rahimov, 28, has been found guilty of “substituting his urine” four times which, under weightlifting anti-doping rules, is “use of a prohibited method”.

All of his results from 15 March 2016 onwards have been removed.

The 2015 world champion was banned for two years in June 2013 after testing positive for anabolic steroids.

Rahimov went on to win the -77kg division in Rio a year later, lifting a then-world record 214kg in the clean and jerk.

A statement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport added: “In January 2021, further to a World Anti-Doping Agency investigation into irregularities in sample collection in the sport of weightlifting, the International Testing Agency served a notice of charge on Nijat Rahimov.

“The Sole Arbitrator found Nihat Rahimov to be responsible for four urine substitutions which constitute anti-doping rule violations of “use of a prohibited method” under Article 2.2 of the International Weightlifting Federation anti-doping rules.”

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com